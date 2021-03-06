AMBER Alert for missing 10-year-old girl

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — An AMBER Alert has been issued as the Winston Salem Police Department searches for a missing child.
Azaria Nevaeh Walters is a 10-year-old Black female, approximately 3′ 9″, weighing 40 pounds. She has sandy brown hair, and green eyes.
Walters was last seen wearing a black North Face rain coat, a navy blue and white polo shirt, black and grey sweatpants, and red, white, and green Nike Air Force tennis shoes.
Allegedly, there is one abductor. Jacob Christian Jones is described as a 33 year old Black man who is 5’7″ and 154 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police think Jones is driving a black 2015 Cadillac SRX with NC license tag number RAX1187.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Winston Salem Police Department immediately at (336) 773-7922, 911 or call 911 or *HP.