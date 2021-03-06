Azalea Festival concert tickets now on sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — After being postponed last year due to the pandemic, North Carolina’s Azalea Festival is looking forward to a rousing comeback, and tickets to the main musical performances are now on sale.

The Festival has been a mainstay since its founding in 1948, but its usual April date has been pushed to August due to COVID-19 concerns.

- Advertisement -

The main concert stage will be located at the newly revamped North Waterfront Park.

The main musical headliners this year will be Sublime with Rome on Thursday, Aug. 19, and the Avett Brothers on both Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21.

The Azalea Festival has also added a new event for runners called the Azalea Festival Sun Run, a virtual 5k presented by Harris Teeter. Since the event is a virtual race, entrants can run whenever or wherever they love seeing the sun the most. The cost to enter the virtual 5K is $25.

More information, including where to purchase tickets, can be found here.