Coast Guard helps rescue 4 people from boat taking on water near Oregon Inlet

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WWAY) — The Coast Guard helped rescue four people after their boat began to take on water in the vicinity of Oregon Inlet.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a report from the operator of the pleasure craft “Hawg Hunter” that the boat began to take on water due to an unknown source and their bilge pump was malfunctioning.

The operator reported they were making way approximately 23-miles southeast of Oregon Inlet.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a 47-foot motor lifeboat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet along with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City to the scene.

Once on scene, the boatcrew and aircrew reported that the water onboard the “Hawg Hunter” had become stable and the ship was continuing to make way under its own power.

The Coast Guard crews escorted the “Hawg Hunter” crew to the Oregon Inlet sea buoy where the MLB crew passed a P6 pump to assist with dewatering until they were able to arrive safely at the Wanchese Boat Ramp.

No injuries were reported.