More than 11,500 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its Saturday update on COVID-19 cases, and the number of deaths has pushed the total toll since the beginning of the pandemic above 11,500.

56 more North Carolinians have died from COVID-19 since the last statistics were provided by NCDHHS, bringing the total of deaths from the start of the pandemic to 11,502.

Currently, there are 2,027 more COVID-19 cases reported throughout the state.

There are 47 fewer COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals since last tally, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 1,179.

The state reported a daily percent positive test rate of 4.2%.