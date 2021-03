The main road through the Great Smoky Mountains now has a new designation.

Newfound Gap Road, also known as Highway 441, is now considered one of the nation’s most scenic byways, thanks to its designation as an All-American Road.

The title comes from the program, which was set up by Congress in 1991.

The 31-mile corridor joins the Blue Ridge Parkway and four other North Carolina roads in getting All-American status.

