SC man attacks girlfriend, sets fires over stimulus check

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man is in custody for allegedly twice attacking his girlfriend and setting several fires because he was angry his $600 stimulus check was taken by the government to pay back child support.

At a news conference Friday, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said 36-year-old Ray Michael Bradford Jr., of Spartanburg, has been charged with attempted murder, three counts of arson, and malicious destruction of property.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports a magistrate judge Thursday denied bond.

It was unknown if Bradford had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.