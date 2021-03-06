Scandals reveal Cuomo known by New Yorkers to wider nation

NEW YORK (AP) — His response to the coronavirus pandemic made New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo a national star, but now he’s facing allegations that his administration underreported COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, and accusations of sexual harassment by two former staffers.

Cuomo has apologized but said he never meant to make women uncomfortable, and has defended his administration’s record on nursing home deaths.

New Yorkers who have worked and observed Cuomo for years tell The Associated Press that both scandals can be traced to Cuomo’s aggressive, intimidating style of leadership, and say the same adversarial, micromanaging approach that boosted his profile during the pandemic could now be his undoing.