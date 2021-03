COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — A boil water advisory has been issued due to a structure fire that took place over the weekend.

Residents within the following areas will need to boil their water for the next 24 hours prior to human consumption:

Southwood Road

Hickory Road

Dogwood Road

Greenwood Road

Piney Grove Road

Northwood Drive Road

Dogwood Avenue

Pecan Avenue

Gator Drive

Forest Lane

Lancelot Lane

King Arthur Drive

James B. White Highway South from 37th N to the 6000 block