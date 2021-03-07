Family remembers victim of alleged drunk driving accident

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Just a week after an alleged drunk driver hit and killed two men near Sunset Beach, one victim’s family is speaking out.

When 64-year-old Robert Winslow left his family at beach house near Sunset Beach, he had no idea it would be for good.

“We…. we’re waiting to see what comes of it,” Winslow’s wife, Mary said. “We know there’s going to be some good that comes from the tragedy.”

Just before 3 pm on February 27, the husband, father, and grandfather of two headed to his neighbor’s house.

Mint Greene was a beloved member of the neighborhood, and soled and repaired lawnmowers for a living. Winslow paid him a visit to donate one they no longer used.

The two chatted in the driveway, until around 3 pm, when suspected drunk driver, 27 year old Dakota Reiswig ran off the road, hitting and killing them both.

“There was no fear,” said Winslow’s daughter, Whitney. “No pain that we’re aware of experienced by my dad or Mr. Greene.”

Just two hours later, state troopers located Mary and Whitney Winslow.

“It’s never a good thing when troopers knock on your door. But, we were in disbelief and still kind of are,” Mary Winslow remembered.

Since then, the Winslows say they’ve experienced an outpouring of love and support, and learned just how many lives both men touched.

“To know how well loved he was. And we know he loved well,” Mary said, through tears.

The family held a service for Winslow Saturday, March 6.

Instead of flowers, they ask the public to donate to Anchor Initiative and Celebrate Recovery, and program Winslow volunteers with for 12 years, helping get through and move on from addiction.

“I know that my dad would want love and healing and recovery in this situation,” said Whitney Winslow. “And for no other families to go through anything like this.”

They hope that from their hurt, those struggling with addiction can get the help they need, before it’s too late.