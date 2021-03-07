Llamas help disc golfers in Carolina Beach by serving as caddies

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Southeast Llama Rescue held a fundraiser Saturday in Carolina Beach to help abused, neglected or unwanted llamas.

A large crowd turned out to support the cause, with money being raised through a variety of ways. Pictures were available, but the most popular llama activity was llama disc golf.

For twenty dollars a person, golfers could walk the course with a llama caddie.

Organizers say the money brought in by the event will go a long way.

“The money goes to the act of rescuing, as well as any medical health fees, and finding those homes for them, as well as transport costs,” Tracy Munroe with Southeast Llama Rescue said.

This was the first llama disc golf event held in the Cape Fear, but organizers plan to make it an annual fundraiser.