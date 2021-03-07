Traffic to shift on Market Street

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is planning to shift traffic on a major Wilmington street.

Southbound traffic on Market Street between Amaryllis Drive and Alexander Road will shift back to its original alignment starting 7 pm on Sunday. This shift will also open the southern access to Alexander Drive.

Sunday’s traffic shift marks the installation of a 96-inch storm water pipe.

A second traffic shift near Marsh Oaks Drive is scheduled to start around 7 pm March 14.

All four lanes of traffic will shift west, and the center turn lane will be removed.

This pattern will last about 45 days, allowing contract crews to install a 54-inch storm water pipe.

Drivers should be alert in the area while crews make each shift.

This construction is part of a larger project to relieve congestion and improve safety on Market Street. Construction is expected to wrap up in early 2023.