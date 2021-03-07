Volunteer brings neighborhood together to collect food for Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One man brought his Wilmington neighborhood together Saturday to collect bags of food for Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.
People brought by food throughout the morning, quickly filling the entire bed of a pickup truck. The items ranged from chips to cereal, and will help to feed those in need around the Cape Fear.
Volunteer Bill Anlyan says it’s more important than ever to help, with many people struggling to put food on the table during the pandemic.
“This is a very tough time for a lot of people,” Anlyan said. “What I’ve really enjoyed is how many people have just come up and said ‘here’s food, I’m gonna go back.’ I actually had one lady who went back and got a second batch.”
After such a successful food drive, Anlyan hopes to help collect more food every few months.