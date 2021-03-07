Volunteer brings neighborhood together to collect food for Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One man brought his Wilmington neighborhood together Saturday to collect bags of food for Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.

People brought by food throughout the morning, quickly filling the entire bed of a pickup truck. The items ranged from chips to cereal, and will help to feed those in need around the Cape Fear.

- Advertisement -

Volunteer Bill Anlyan says it’s more important than ever to help, with many people struggling to put food on the table during the pandemic.

“This is a very tough time for a lot of people,” Anlyan said. “What I’ve really enjoyed is how many people have just come up and said ‘here’s food, I’m gonna go back.’ I actually had one lady who went back and got a second batch.”

After such a successful food drive, Anlyan hopes to help collect more food every few months.