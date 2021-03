BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information in rash of vehicle catalytic converters thefts.

BCSO says incidents have been reported throughout the county, particularly on the south end, as well as New Hanover County and South Carolina.

The reward will be given to anyone that can provide leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Mabe (910) 269-5349 or call 911.