Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — Administration officials say President Joe Biden is rethinking Trump administration policies that weakened how colleges and universities that get federal dollars handle sexual assault accusations on campus.

Biden focused on gender equity during his campaign and promised to strengthen Title IX regulations that prohibit sex discrimination in federally-funded institutions if he won the White House.

Administration officials say Biden also will sign a second executive order on Monday formally establishing the White House Gender Policy Council.

The order directing the Title IX review could pave the way to a major shift in how colleges handle allegations of sexual misconduct.