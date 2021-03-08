Bladen County checkpoint nets 47 citations, one arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladenboro Police Department, along with multiple local agencies from surrounding counties, conducted a Booze It and Lose It checking station in the Bladenboro area Sunday night.
The check point was set up near Highway 211 and Martin Luther King Drive.
During the operation, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says 47 citations were issued for various traffic violations.
Anthony Wade Garcia, 45, of Fayetteville, was arrested during it.
Garcia was charged with:
- Possession with intent to manufacture and sell and deliver marijuana
- Possession of marijuana
- maintaining a vehicle for the purpose selling and delivering marijuana
Garcia was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.
The sheriff’s office says two assault-style weapons, two handguns, a bulletproof vest, more than $37,000 in cash, and 45 grams of marijuana were seized during the traffic stop.