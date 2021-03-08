Carolina Beach to remove trash cans from sand

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach will soon remove trash cans from the beach and place them the landward side of each access or walkway.

This is a part of their “Pack It In/Pack It Out” program. The town says the move will help maintain a clean and safe environment for beach visitors and wildlife.

“Over the next few weeks, existing blue trash barrels will be removed from all beach space areas except those near the boardwalk,” the town wrote in a release. “Town staff will place new 96 gallon trash carts donated by GFL on the landward side of each beach access or walkway, and beach goers can discard items there.”

The new carts as well as the remaining blue barrels will be serviced seven days a week.

The Pack It In/Pack It Out platform should be fully operational by Easter weekend, April 2.

“Future plans include town staff working with NC Division of Environmental and Customer Service (NC DEACS) to attain grant funding for improved receptacles at the street side of the accessways,” the release states. “These proposed receptacles will be paired, having trash and recycling located side by side. This would allow the town to increase the level of service and provide recycling around the beach access areas.”