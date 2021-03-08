Days after the season ends, four UNCW Men’s Basketball players enter the transfer portal

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was an interesting Monday afternoon if you’re a UNCW Men’s Basketball fan. Just days after the season ended four Seahawk players announced they were putting their names into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The list includes two starters from this years team in sophomore Jake Boggs and red-shirt sophomore Joe Pridgen. Both players averaged over 10 points a game this season for Takayo Siddle’s squad.

The other two players to add their names into the transfer portal are big man Imajae Dodd and Brian Tolefree.

Even though the players have entered the transfer portal they can still chose to return to UNCW, but it seems highly unlikely at this point.