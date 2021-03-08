Estimated 17.1 million watched royals interview

MONTECITO, CA (AP) — The Nielsen company estimates that CBS reached a strong audience of 17.1 million viewers for Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan.

In the talk with Winfrey, Meghan said she contemplated suicide and Harry said he and his family were “trapped” in an oppressive institution.

Nielsen said it had the largest audience for any prime-time entertainment special so far this television season.

CBS gave the interview a good time slot, following the popular newsmagazine “60 Minutes.”

In an era when many people are making their own TV schedules, reaching that kind of live audiences is unusual now unless it’s a big sporting event.