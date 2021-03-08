Feedback wanted on plan to rebuild Wave Transit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wave Transit is asking for your feedback on changes coming to bus services.

These changes include a revision to the current busing route offered, as well as the cancellation of two routes in northern New Hanover County and Carolina Beach.

Instead, a new Microtransit option be place for those area.

A 90-day public comment period has begun for customers to share their thoughts on the new proposal before its intended start of August 15.

You can submit comments here or in-person at Forden and Padgett stations.

Two public hearings will be held during the public comment period. More details will be released in the coming weeks.