Law enforcement, DA to release more details on bowling alley shooting during news conference

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — City and county law enforcement leaders are set to release more information on two recent shootings at a news conference Monday evening.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams, New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon, and District Attorney Ben David will hold a joint press conference at 5:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Police say they will provide more details on a shooting that happened at Ten Pin Alley Breaktime Billiards in Wilmington and announce details on arrests. Authorities will also give more information on a ShotSpotter Alert that took place on Feb. 24.

WPD says Chief Williams will also comment on gun violence within our community.

We will have a reporter at the conference and bring you latest tonight on WWAY News and on our live stream.