Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place in Columbus County on March 20.

It will happen at Southeastern Community College, located at 4564 Chadbourn Highway in Whiteville, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The Columbus County Health Department says 1,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available. The J&J vaccine is a single dose while the Moderna and Pzifer vaccine must be taken in two doses.

Vaccines will be first come, first served.

People who are 18 years or older and are in Group 1,2, or 3 of the NC COVID-19 Vaccination Plan are permitted to be vaccinated at this event.

This includes: Healthcare workers, longterm care workers, individuals 65+, and frontline essential workers (i.e. manufacturing, education, essential goods, food and agriculture, government and community services, public safety, and transportation).