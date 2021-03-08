MEC releases All-Conference Basketball Awards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–High School basketball teams across the Cape Fear have wrapped up their seasons. The Mideastern Conference released their all-conference teams and awards late last weeks.
Below, are this years award winners and all-conference teams for the 2021 season.
GIRLS
Player of the Year: Saniya Rivers , Ashley High School
Coach of the Year: Boubacar Aw, Hoggard High School
Sportsmanship Award: South Brunswick High School
FIRST TEAM
Taylor Chism, Laney High School
Anya Massey, Hoggard High School
Saniya Rivers, Ashley High School
Laney Scoggins, North Brunswick High School
Icess Tresvik, Hoggard High School
SECOND TEAM
Nija Bryant, South Brunswick High School
Carolina Coria, Topsail High School
Lexi Hinson, Ashley High School
Andrehya Shuford, New Hanover High School
Daliyah Stanley, West Brunswick High School
Regan Stewart, Laney High School
THIRD TEAM
Bella Kross, Topsail High School
Brynn Little, Ashley High School
Lacy Lovitt, Hoggard High School
Destiny Newkirk, New Hanover High School
HONORABLE MENTION
Hoggard High School: Madeline Elgart, Anna Hollis-Pitt
New Hanover High School: Mokyla Taylor, Tamorie Wilson
South Brunswick High School: Lexi Collins
Topsail High School: Lexi Dawson, Lilah Johnson, Bre Jones
BOYS
Player of the Year: Joe Bachman
Coach of the Year: Eric Davis, Laney High School
Sportsmanship Award: South Brunswick High School
FIRST TEAM
Joe Bachman, Laney High School
Hoku Fisher, Hoggard High School
James Jones, New Hanover High School
Mikhail Pocknett, Ashley High School
Quintell Waddell, New Hanover High School
SECOND TEAM
Ky’Vious Berry, Laney High School
Jordan Jenrette, South Brunswick High School
Lawrence Newkirk, Laney High School
Lenier Pocknett, New Hanover High School
Will Pressler, Topsail High School
THIRD TEAM
Kris Gibbs, Hoggard High School
Canon Keziah, Topsail High School
Korbin Pettigrew, Hoggard High School
Makoa Surigao, Laney High School
Carlos Vasquez, Topsail High School
HONORABLE MENTION
North Brunswick High School: Bryon Byers
South Brunswick High School: Ford Disbrow
West Brunswick High School: JJ Cobb, Ethan Hewett