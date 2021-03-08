North Carolina dentists now allowed to administer COVID-19 vaccines

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Dr. Stan Hardesty examines teeth, fills cavities, and performs other dental procedures.

The Raleigh dentist will soon also administer COVID-19 vaccines, by volunteering at a clinic.

- Advertisement -

At least 20 states now allow dentists to administer the vaccine.

Governor Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 193, making North Carolina one of them.

“We’re appreciative to be a part of the COVID workforce that can administer these vaccines and help people to be vaccinated so we can go on back to life, hopefully, normally,” Dr. Hardesty said.

Dr. Hardesty owns his practice, W. Stan Hardesty DDS, P.A., and is President of the North Carolina Dental Society. He said the society advocated for this since dentists are already highly trained in giving injections.

Read more here.