Novant Health raises wage to $15 for New Hanover Regional Medical Center staff

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health has extended its $15 per hour wage to all eligible New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) team members, effective Feb. 21.

A news released states the “healthy community wage increase aligns team members’ pay rates with the cost of living, while ensuring they have the resources they need to live and thrive in the communities Novant Health serves.”

“This roughly $3 million investment will directly support approximately 1,100 team members and their families,” said John Gizdic, Novant Health executive vice president and chief business development officer, who is responsible for the Coastal region, including NHRMC. “Healthy wages are not just a recruitment tool. When employees earn higher wages, they have better access to key elements of health and the resources to improve their communities.”

NHRMC implemented an $11.50 “healthy community” wage in 2017. It was later increased to $11.85 and then to $12.50.

The wage applies to all eligible NHRMC team members, NHRMC Physician Group, Pender Memorial Hospital and NHRMC Home Care.