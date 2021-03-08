‘Roof for Troops’ program awards free roof to a 20-year Navy veteran

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 20-year veteran received a brand new roof this morning. The roof is courtesy of Monarch Roofing’s ‘Roof for Troops’ initiative, which awards a new roof each year to a worthy veteran.

James Peach was chosen out of dozens of applicants this year. Although Peach says he was shocked, Monarch Roofing feels he was the right choice.

“The feedback has always been ‘there’s always someone that’s more deserving than me,'” Monarch Roofing representative Megan McCarthy said. “That’s furthest from the truth. All of them are deserving.”

Peach says he is very thankful to have been chosen to receive a new roof.

“How do you say thanks to everybody that’s done everything,” Peach said. “It’s hard to find the right words. I still don’t believe it’s happening. Or I didn’t until I heard them up on the roof.”

Monarch Roofing plans to continue their ‘Roof for Troops’ program by giving away another roof next year.