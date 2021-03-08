Southeast NC Veterans Day Parade says women veterans, service members will be grand marshals this year

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As the nation celebrates Women’s History Month, the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade says women veterans and service members will be recognized as grand marshals at this year’s event.

The parade will take place in downtown Wilmington on Saturday, November 6.

- Advertisement -

“Any woman who is a veteran or is currently serving in the military is invited to join our team as grand marshals of the parade which steps off at 11 a.m.” the organization wrote online on Monday.

Women are the fastest growing demographic in the U.S. military and among veterans, according to the VA’s Dr. Lawrencia Pierce, acting executive director, Office of Transition & Economic Development.

There are more than 2 million women veterans, according to National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics, and women are anticipated to exceed 16 percent of the U.S. veteran population by 2043.

To be a parade marshal, call Dan Higgins at (910) 279-0956 or send an email to sencvetparade@gmail.com.