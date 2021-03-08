Three men charged in separate investigations for sex crimes involving children

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested three men as the result of three separate investigations for sexual crimes against children.

On December 30, 2020, CCSO completed a report in reference to the rape of a 17-year-old teen. The juvenile told deputies she knew the suspect. An investigation revealed the suspect as Andre Delmas Shipman, 26 of Whiteville. On March 1, 2021, Shipman was arrested and charged with felony second degree forcible rape and felony parole/probation violations. He received a $100,000 secured bond.

- Advertisement -

On January 21, 2021, CCSO received a referral from Columbus County Department of Social Services in reference to a child sexual assault. The child, who was seven and 10 years old at the time of the incidents, reported that she was molested by a man she knew. Deputies say an investigation revealed the suspect as Glenn Curley Moore, 55, of Chadbourn had prior unrelated sex offense charges. He also had prior referrals to the Department of Social Services alleging previous child abuse incidents concerning other juveniles, according to CCSO. On February 25, 2021, Glenn Moore was arrested in Whiteville. He was charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child. He received a $5,000 secured bond.

On January 27, 2021, CCSO completed a report in reference to a child sexual assault. The child, who was 10 years old at the time of the incident, reported that she had been molested by a person she knew, deputies say. An investigation revealed the suspect as James Oscar Betts, 62, of Whiteville. On March 1, Betts was arrested at his home. He was charged with felony indecent liberties with a Child. Betts received a $75,000.00 secured bond.