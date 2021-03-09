Another bill tries to force NC sheriffs to assist ICE

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Republicans are again pressing legislation to force county sheriffs to recognize requests of federal immigration agents who believe a defendant is in the country illegally. But the odds for enactment seem the same as in 2019, when Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a similar measure.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday for the GOP bill, which largely follows a measure from two years ago that Cooper blocked.

- Advertisement -

The measure focuses on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers.

Several Democratic sheriffs in urban counties have said they wouldn’t comply with the detainers because they lack the force of arrest warrants.