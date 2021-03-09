Burger King tweets ‘women belong in the kitchen,’ sparking backlash

(KUTV) — Burger King sparked major backlash on Twitter Monday after promoting its new scholarship program with the tweet: “Women belong in the kitchen.”

The post went live at 2:01 a.m. MT on International Women’s Day. It states:

“Women belong in the kitchen … If they want to, of course. Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career. #IWD

Twitter users have called on the fast-food franchise to delete the tweet.

In response to KFC Gaming, Burger King said:

“Why would we delete a tweet that’s drawing attention to a huge lack of female representation in our industry, we thought you’d be on board with this as well? We’ve launched a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career.”

Burger King defended its tweet to several users.