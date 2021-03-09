Carolina Beach plans for their amusement park to return this summer

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — After going all of last year without the boardwalk amusement park due to the pandemic, the town plans to bring back the rides just in time for summer.

The rides are a big attraction, but there is less room for them this year. All of the land used for the rides is privately owned, and some has been developed since the rides were last there.

Despite the expected changes, Carolina Beach officials say the anticipation for the return of the rides has been high.

“I’ve gotten phone calls to definitely see if they were going to be back,” planning and development director Jeremy Hardison said. “And last year, they were wanting to know. Because people plan their vacations around when the rides are going to be here. I think that is something that a lot of the visitors and citizens look forward to is the rides.”

Hardison says barring any major setbacks, the amusement park should return around Memorial Day.