Gov. Cooper: More than 1.1M people vaccinated in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/WTVD) — On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper gave a briefing on North Carolina’s COVID-19 response and where we stand.

The governor said North Carolina’s mission remains “fast and fair” when it comes to vaccinating people.

“Today, I’m proud to share that our state has fully vaccinated more than 1.1 million people,” Cooper said. “With almost 8 million adults in our state, there is more work to do – but this is a huge milestone.”

Cases are on the decline but Cooper urged people to remain vigilant.

“Let’s not get caught celebrating too early,” he said. “Let’s keep wearing our masks and being responsible so that one day soon we can turn the corner on this pandemic.”

997 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday.

That’s the lowest number of new cases in the last month.

As of Tuesday, 1,147 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. That number also continues to trend downward.

89 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours.

10.6 percent of North Carolina’s population is currently vaccinated. 1.1 million people have received both doses of the vaccine. More than 7,000 people have received the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.