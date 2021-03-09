Ex-Army captain who killed family seeks release due to virus

FORT BRAGG, NC (AP) — A former Army captain serving three life sentences for the 1970 murders of his pregnant wife and two young children has asked a federal judge to free him due to his age and failing health.

The Fayetteville Observer reports a hearing on Jeffrey MacDonald’s request for compassionate release is set for 3 p.m. Thursday at the federal courthouse in Raleigh.

The 77-year-old was convicted in 1979 for slaughtering his family in their Fort Bragg home.

MacDonald has maintained he was wrongly convicted while the police let the real killers get away. The case was later the focus of a true-crime book called “Fatal Vision.”