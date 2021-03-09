‘KKK’ flyers showing up at NC homes of those protesting against Confederate statue

STATESVILLE, NC (WSOC) — Police and deputies are investigating after flyers with the letters “KKK” written on them have started showing up at homes in Statesville.
Authorities said the pieces of paper have shown up at the homes of people who have protested against a Civil War monument in the heart of the city.
Channel 9 reporter Mark Becker was in Statesville on Monday and spoke with a neighbor who got one of the flyers.
The monument, like many Confederate monuments across the country, has become the center of controversy in Statesville following calls to move it from in front of the old courthouse.
Now, some people involved in that movement have received flyers that look like threats.
The flyers, with KKK in big, bold letters, were slipped into clear plastic bags and have shown up in the past several days at the homes of several people in Statesville and Iredell County.