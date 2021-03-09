Leland, H2GO to consider sharing water utilities

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO and the Town of Leland will consider an agreement to consolidate their utilities to become one service provider.

Under the proposed Interlocal Agreement for the Operation and Joint Ownership of Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Systems, the town says the two entities would consolidate their water and wastewater systems and utility funds “in order to gain efficiencies in operations, enhance financial sustainability, reduce redundancies and overlaps, and improve customer service.”

“The proposed agreement specifies areas of the region where both entities would be able to expand their services jointly, and other areas where H2GO could expand separately,” a news release stated. “By doing so, both entities would be able to grow in a coordinated and unified manner, eliminating uncertainty regarding the provision of utility service. In addition, a consolidated customer base could take advantage of economies of scale as they relate to rates and pricing.”

A public hearing on the proposed agreement will be held during Leland Town Council’s next regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 at Leland Town Hall, 102 Town Hall Drive.

H2GO will consider the agreement at its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.

The draft agreement will be available on Wednesday, March 10 for review on the Town of Leland website and H2GO’s website.