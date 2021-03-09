PET PALS: One-year-old Plott hound mix

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a one-year-old Plott Hound mix.
He is described as a very smart and strong-willed companion who’s playful and affectionate.
If you’re interested in meeting him or any other rescued animals you’ll need to call the New Hanover County Animals Services in advance to set up an appointment.
You are asked to bring any other dogs with you to your meet and greet prior to adoption.
The adoption fee is $70 for county residents.
The animal shelter is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.