Runners to raise money for cancer patients at this weekend’s Lo Tide Run in Carolina Beach

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Every March since 2005, Carolina Beach has held an annual Steve Haydu St. Patrick’s Day Lo Tide Run to raise money for cancer patients around New Hanover County.

The pandemic caused the run to be canceled last year, but the event is back to normal for 2021 and will take place this weekend.

All participants must pick up their packets ahead of the race from noon to 6 p.m. at Omega Sports located at 3501 Oleander Drive in Hanover Center.

The run will start at Carolina Beach Lake Park Saturday morning. See a map of the course here.

Due to mass gathering restrictions, the in-person events are already at max capacity. However, you can still participate in the virtual 5K and virtual 10K.

More than 1,200 people are signed up for the events with alternating start times.

Register here.