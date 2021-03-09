UNCW Women’s Basketball has two selected for All-CAA teams

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Athletics)–The hard work put in by UNCW junior guard Za’Nautica Downs and senior forward Carol-Anne Obusek during the 2020-21 season did not go unnoticed by the Colonial Athletic Association’s women basketball coaches as the duo landed spots on the All-CAA Teams, which were unveiled on Tuesday.

Downs earned the league’s Sixth Player of the Year honor in addition to securing a spot on the All-CAA Third Team. Obusek, meanwhile, received Second-Team All-CAA distinction.

The Seahawks, 6-13 overall and 3-10 in the CAA, begin their quest for the program’s first CAA title on Wednesday, Mar. 10, when they face the College of Charleston at 2:30 p.m. in the opening game of the tournament at Elon University’s Schar Center.

Downs, the first UNCW player to receive the CAA Sixth Player of the Year Award, ranks seventh in the CAA in scoring with a 15.7 point per game average. The Moultrie, Ga., product stands fourth in the circuit with an .814 free throw percentage, making 70-of-86 attempts in 15 games.

A starter in just three contests for Coach Karen Barefoot , Downs is tied for the team lead with four 20-point games, including a season-high 32 points at South Carolina State on Dec. 7, 2020, and has reached double figures in 12-of-15 outings.

Obusek, meanwhile, has saved her best for last as the Cary, N.C., native ranks fifth in the CAA by scoring 15.8 points per game in addition to pacing the loop with a .535 field goal percentage. She earned CAA Player of the Week distinction on Monday after averaging 23.0 points and 15.0 rebounds in a two-game split against Towson to close the regular season.

Over the last 10 games, Obusek has been dominant for the Seahawks with nine double-double performances and three 20-point efforts, including back-to-back 23-point performances in last week’s series against Towson to set a career high. She also grabbed a career-best 18 rebounds in Thursday’s series opener.

A three-year letter winner for the Seahawks, Obusek ranks ninth in program history with 65 blocked shots, while her .497 career field goal percentage ranks 11th on the all-time list.