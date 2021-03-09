Wilmington man dies in crash on Carolina Beach Road near Monkey Junction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man died after crashing his car into a utility pole on Carolina Beach Road early Tuesday morning.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they responded to a single-car accident at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road.
Troopers say the man was driving north on Carolina Beach Road when he ran off, hit a curb, and then crashed into a utility pole.
Myran Holt, 30, died at the scene.
Troopers say speed was a factor and the man was not wearing a seatbelt.
You should expect some delays in the area as utility crews work to make repairs.