Wilmington man dies in crash on Carolina Beach Road near Monkey Junction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man died after crashing his car into a utility pole on Carolina Beach Road early Tuesday morning.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they responded to a single-car accident at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road.

Troopers say the man was driving north on Carolina Beach Road when he ran off, hit a curb, and then crashed into a utility pole.

Myran Holt, 30, died at the scene.

Troopers say speed was a factor and the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

You should expect some delays in the area as utility crews work to make repairs.