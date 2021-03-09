Wilmington police respond to two gun-related incidents on Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has released details on two gun-related incidents that happened Monday.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, WPD officers responded to 320 Turners Run in reference to a shot fired from a balcony. When they arrived, police say they were allowed access to search the apartment and found a handgun and spent shell casing.

The 40-year-old resident was issued a citation for discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Later that night, EMS responded to the 500 block of N. 30th Street around 10:10 p.m. in reference to a person laying on the ground due to a medical condition. While treating him, police say they found a handgun on him and called in police.

Since he was being treated for a medical condition, WPD officers took out a warrant on Douglass Moore, 33, for possession of firearm by felon and carrying a concealed weapon.