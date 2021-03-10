4th quarter turnover makes the differences as South Brunswick takes down North

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–South Brunswick came up with a crucial 4th quarter turnover to put the first points on the scoreboard with 10:26 left to go in the game on Tuesday night. That one score would prove to be enough as the Cougars beat rival North Brunswick, 7-0 in the season opener.

Danny Parker carried the load offensively for South Brunswick in the win. The junior rushed for over a hundred yards and the games only touchdown.

Coming into the night, North Brunswick had won seven out of the last eight matchups between the two schools.

“The number one victory is coming out and being able to play,” says South Brunswick head coach Rocky Lewis. “The fact that it’s been a year and a half almost, to be able to come out and play tonight, we’re enjoying it. Who knows what next week brings, but it’s fun to play some ball.”

South Brunswick will be back in action on Saturday when they host Topsail for their home opener, while the Scorpions hit the road Saturday to take on the Ashley Screamin’ Eagles.