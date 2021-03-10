CFPUA to enroll delinquents customers in automatic payment plans

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority made some changes to policies for delinquent residential accounts but is not resuming disconnections yet.

Starting in May, customers who are $450 delinquent or 60 days behind will be automatically enrolled in a 12-month interest-free payment plan.

In September, customers who have defaulted on these payment plans or become delinquent after September 1 could face disconnection, but a CFPUA representative says that is a last-resort option.

A recent study showed that water systems serving 50 percent of North Carolina residents already have resumed or plan to resume disconnections.

Assistant Public Information Officer Cammie Bellamy says this gives people a chance to catch up.

“We really think that’s going to get folks who may not have had time to reach out to us get current on their bills, so we’re really optimistic that this is going to help a lot of our customers get current,” Bellamy said.