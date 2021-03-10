Columbus County sheriff’s deputy arrested on drug charges

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A long-time law enforcement officer has been arrested in Columbus County on numerous charges.

Bradley Scott Rockwell, 48, a two-year veteran of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested on several charges, including Delivery of Marijuana, Maintaining a Dwelling as a place to keep/sell controlled substances, and also Illegal Dissemination of Pornographic Materials.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release, Rockwell, who served as a bailiff at the courthouse, was arrested on Wednesday after a search warrant was conducted at his home on Evergreen Church Road in the Evergreen community.

“Let me be crystal clear, I do not care who you are, what you do, your social and economic status, race, religion, or color, if you take part in distributing drugs in Columbus County, expect to see me at your door next,” Sheriff Jody Greene wrote in a news release. “This really hurts the hard working and honest law enforcement officers of Columbus County and across our great nation.”

Rockwell received a $50,000.00 secured bond.