‘Fair compromise’: Bipartisan agreement will move all NC elementary school students back to classrooms

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — North Carolina Republicans and Democrats came together Wednesday morning to announce an agreement on reopening schools.

Gov. Roy Cooper, Senate Leader Phil Berger, Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, House Speaker Tim Moore and House Minority Leader Robert Reives announced that all public elementary schools will move into Plan A, while middle and high schools can decide on Plan A or B on a district by district basis.

Plan A means that all students will return to classrooms. However, Cooper did say parents would still be allowed to keep their children in virtual academies if they chose to do so.

“There is a full option for a parent to chose a virtual option for their children,” Cooper said.

Any middle school or high school that decides to move to Plan A must notify North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and describe their safety plan.

This new agreement still has to make its way through the legislature, but all sides said today that they are in agreement and are fast tracking its approval.

The agreement will go into effect 21 days after Cooper signs it into law. His estimate was that it would become law around April 1.

This is an ongoing breaking news story. Check back as we add more details about the plan.

This comes as school districts across the state have started allowing more students into classrooms.

Republicans passed Senate Bill 37 in February. That bill was designed to force all school districts to at least offer in-person classes to all students in kindergarten through 12th-grade.

Gov. Cooper vetoed that bill on February 26. An attempt to override that veto failed on March 1.