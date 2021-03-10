COVID-19 vaccines being sold on dark web

HAMPTON ROADS, VA (WTKR) — One by one, people in Hampton Roads are getting their COVID-19 vaccine.
“The whole process was really easy,” Uwe Laucht told News 3 Monday. “[I’m] glad I got in, and now I just have to wait for the second shot.”
But now, the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky is releasing new information of COVID-19 shots being on the dark web.
“I hear five alarm bells ringing loud and clear for people to stay away,” North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said.
Stein told News 3 his office has heard of stolen vaccines ending up on the black market through the dark web.
Kaspersky researchers looked at 15 different marketplaces, finding ads for Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and unspecified vaccines.
“When you deal with criminals, you have no idea what they’re selling,” Stein said. “They may be selling you something they say is a COVID-19 vaccine. It could be a drug that could kill you.”