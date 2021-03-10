Flights halted at North Carolina airport after drone sighted

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — A drone disrupted flights from a North Carolina airport, prompting an investigation from the Federal Aviation Administration and local law enforcement.

News sources report the FAA says a drone was seen flying over and around Piedmont Triad International Airport between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Air traffic controllers remained in constant communication with local officials as they searched for the drone operator, the FAA said.

Controllers switched runways and periodically suspended flights while the drone was in the area. Flights were also held on the ground and one flight headed to Greensboro was diverted to another airport.

