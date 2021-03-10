Indochine owner to open new French-Asian cafe in Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Indochine owner Niki Thompson is opening a new restaurant in Wilmington.

Cafe Chinois is located near the intersection of 17th Street and S. College Road, where Southern Thai used to be, and will serve up an upscale twist on French and Asian cuisine.

Thompson says Cafe Chinois will serve French, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Korean food

serving items like roasted duck and Vietnamese crepes.

She hopes this restaurant will continue to introduce locals to new cultures serving as not only a meal but as an experience.

“To bring another piece of culture to Wilmington,” Thompson said. “You know, with different … where food meets art and art meets food.”

The new eatery is set to open in late March.

Thompson also opened Indochine Express in Monkey Junction in December.