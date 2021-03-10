Late goal lifts New Hanover boys soccer past rival Hoggard

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Bradley Mora found the back of the net in the 70th minute on Wednesday night to lift New Hanover boys soccer past rival Hoggard in the season finale, 2-1.
The Wildcats led 1-0 before Giuseppe Marturano scored on a penalty kick in the 27th minute to tie the match up at 1 apiece. The score would remain the same headed into the half.
Mora put the final touch on the win for New Hanover with under 10 minutes left to go to secure the 2-1 victory. The Wildcats end their regular season with a perfect record at (11-0), while Hoggard drops to (11-3) with the loss.
The NCHSAA State Tournament gets underway next Tuesday, both the Wildcats and Vikings have already qualified for the postseason.