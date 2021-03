BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 61-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Brunswick County for numerous sex crimes involving minors.

Stephen Wareheim is charged with a total of 20 counts of second-degree and three-degree sex exploitation of a minor.

He is currently in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

We have reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on this case.