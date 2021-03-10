New Hanover County school board, commissioners hold joint meeting this evening

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education and Board of Commissioners are holding a joint meeting to discuss county and school system priorities.
According to the agenda, one topic of discussion is facility needs. It’s estimated that they will need more than $440 million over the next 10 years. That is based on new housing developments, safety and security, and modernization.
It is not clear if the governor’s announcement about schools will be discussed.
