Revamped Champions League would increase revenue for all

GENEVA (AP) — A UEFA official says the Champions League should get a “significant increase” in broadcast revenue from a new format set to start in 2024.

That would raise prize money in a competition which currently shares almost $2.4 billion among 32 clubs each season.

UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis spoke during an online meeting of the European Leagues group.

UEFA supports a plan to create a 36-team single-standings league.

The proposal calls for each team to play 10 matches in the first round.

The 30-nation European Leagues group says it prefers that teams play eight matches in the first round.